Boyar Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 575.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Shares of C stock opened at $66.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13. The company has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

