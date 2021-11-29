Boyar Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $126.24 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.29.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

