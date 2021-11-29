Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,300.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,674.69.

Shares of BKNG traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,156.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,457. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,433.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,310.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 235.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

