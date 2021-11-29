BOMB (BOMB) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $327,771.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00002814 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $327,771.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,404.43 or 0.98767168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047310 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00040671 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.44 or 0.00629395 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003709 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 896,761 coins and its circulating supply is 895,973 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

