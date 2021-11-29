Bogart Wealth LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Avista by 20.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Avista by 5.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

