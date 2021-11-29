Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.89 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04.

