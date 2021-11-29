Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.95 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.