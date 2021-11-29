Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323,274 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after buying an additional 1,244,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $148,532,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,219 shares of company stock worth $2,802,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $109.61 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.51 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.65.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.56.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

