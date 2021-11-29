BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Up 191.6% in November

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,800 shares, a growth of 191.6% from the October 31st total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BNPQY stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BNPQY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($67.05) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €55.00 ($62.50) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €60.00 ($68.18) to €62.00 ($70.45) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

