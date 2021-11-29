BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Up 191.6% in November

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,800 shares, a growth of 191.6% from the October 31st total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BNPQY stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.63%.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.