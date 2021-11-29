Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on BLMN. Barclays dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

