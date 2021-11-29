Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 964.3% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYC. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 476,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYC opened at $15.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

