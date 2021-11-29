BlackHat Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000840 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.18 million and $290,796.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00062737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00071928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00095189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,408.09 or 0.07502311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,631.43 or 0.99787360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

