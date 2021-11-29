Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the October 31st total of 175,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Birks Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 542,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,378. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Birks Group by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 61,951 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Birks Group by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 38,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Birks Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

