Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $670,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 72.9% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $114.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $118.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

