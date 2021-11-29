Birinyi Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.3% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 250.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $665.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $643.35 and its 200-day moving average is $568.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.