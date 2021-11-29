Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the October 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIRDF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

BIRDF opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

