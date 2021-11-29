Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in November

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BFRA opened at $3.95 on Monday. Biofrontera has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $112.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 93.31% and a negative net margin of 59.44%.
Biofrontera Company Profile
Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.
