Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in November

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BFRA opened at $3.95 on Monday. Biofrontera has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $112.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 93.31% and a negative net margin of 59.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Biofrontera by 1,570.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.