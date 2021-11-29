Bintex Futures Price Down 28.6% Over Last Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $80,646.77 and approximately $62,255.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

