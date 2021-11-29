BinaryX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $68.81 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $273.51 million and $68.81 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $135.21 or 0.00233722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012267 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.73 or 0.00597633 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

