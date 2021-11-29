Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CLSA reduced their target price on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI stock opened at $68.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $88.61. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bilibili by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.