BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). BigCommerce posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $1,698,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,584,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $152,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,550 shares of company stock worth $9,195,235. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 549,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,660. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.