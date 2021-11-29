Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has decreased its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BGFV stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $576.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 10,422 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $419,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,796 shares of company stock worth $3,791,398 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

