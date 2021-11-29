Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Ron Bentsur Sells 37,464 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Ron Bentsur sold 37,464 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $506,887.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $15.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $415.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.77.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 97.76% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XAIR. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. UBS Group AG raised its position in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

