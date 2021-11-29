BetterBetting Price Up 43,024.5% Over Last Week (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00236768 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00088326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

