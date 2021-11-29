Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) & Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) and Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bentley Systems and Couchbase’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bentley Systems $801.54 million 16.68 $126.29 million $0.33 149.64 Couchbase $103.29 million 13.11 -$39.98 million N/A N/A

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Couchbase.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Couchbase shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bentley Systems and Couchbase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bentley Systems 11.34% 55.39% 11.18% Couchbase N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bentley Systems and Couchbase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bentley Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80 Couchbase 0 2 6 0 2.75

Bentley Systems currently has a consensus target price of $67.09, indicating a potential upside of 35.87%. Couchbase has a consensus target price of $47.83, indicating a potential upside of 53.12%. Given Couchbase’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Couchbase is more favorable than Bentley Systems.

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Couchbase on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, SYNCHRO, and SYNCHRO ConstructSim, as well as ComplyPro, ProcureWare, Control, and Field. In addition, it offers asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, Superload, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear Analytics, and OpenUtilities. Further, it provides digital cities applications for surveying, reality modeling, planning, and managing the geospatial infrastructure of cities and regions comprising ContextCapture, ContextCapture Insights, OpenCities Planner, OpenCities Map, OpenFlows, OpenGround, LEGION, and CUBE. Additionally, the company provides iTwins design review services, immersive asset services, OpenUtilities digital twin cloud services, and PlantSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, process engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States.

