Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Bénéteau stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. Bénéteau has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $16.50.
Bénéteau Company Profile
