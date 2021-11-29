BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $362.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $362.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,500 shares of company stock valued at $46,931,205. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $347.69 on Friday. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $219.20 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.77 and its 200 day moving average is $341.91.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. Analysts expect that BeiGene will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BeiGene
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.