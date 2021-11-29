BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $362.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $362.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,500 shares of company stock valued at $46,931,205. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 0.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 1.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $347.69 on Friday. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $219.20 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.77 and its 200 day moving average is $341.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. Analysts expect that BeiGene will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.