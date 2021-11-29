Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 113.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.1% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $61,976.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,967 shares of company stock worth $2,052,149. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $245.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 48.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

