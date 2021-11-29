Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Hold Rating at Truist Securities

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Truist Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BECN. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of BECN opened at $53.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 502,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

