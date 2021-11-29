BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Down 66.6% in November

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the October 31st total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of BBSEY stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services, and administration, promotion, and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan, and health insurance.

