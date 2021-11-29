Barton Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Barton Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 21.8% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $260,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,521 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Netflix by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,263 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $661.40. 41,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $643.35 and its 200-day moving average is $568.54. The firm has a market cap of $292.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

