Barton Investment Management Has $19.40 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Barton Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,362 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up about 1.6% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $19,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.42. The company had a trading volume of 36,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,907. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,914 shares of company stock worth $5,083,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

