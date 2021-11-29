Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 4,016 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NYSE KO opened at $53.73 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

