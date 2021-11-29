Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $153.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.57 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.68.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

