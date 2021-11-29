Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $118.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.93 and a 52 week high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

