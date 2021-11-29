Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA stock opened at $199.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $191.85 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

