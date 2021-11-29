Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 288 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $197.65 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.55 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.88 and its 200 day moving average is $228.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

