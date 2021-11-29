Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,645 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $486.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.39.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $240.79 million for the quarter.

BNED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $152,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,866 shares of company stock worth $739,286. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

