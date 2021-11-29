Bard Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $662.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $605.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

