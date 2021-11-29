Bank of America Corp DE Sells 19,414 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.43% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,326,000.

PSP stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

