Bank of America Corp DE Sells 182,027 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,027 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.29% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.