Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 109,033 Shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) by 760.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.29% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the second quarter worth $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the second quarter worth $270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the second quarter worth $341,000.

Shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17.

