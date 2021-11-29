Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,406 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USPH stock opened at $88.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.70. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

