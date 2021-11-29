Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 61.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 404,642 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,601 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 969,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after acquiring an additional 761,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after buying an additional 733,652 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ACAD. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $18.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

