Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 42.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 610,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,722 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the first quarter worth $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of CHP Merger by 39.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CHP Merger by 232.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 209,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the second quarter worth $498,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHPM opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. CHP Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

