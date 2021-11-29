Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,184.9% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $63.90 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $65.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82.

