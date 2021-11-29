Bangor Savings Bank Makes New $891,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $501,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $205.72 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

