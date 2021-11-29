Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $108.33 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $114.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

