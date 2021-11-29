Bangor Savings Bank Buys 2,195 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Valero Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $68.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.39, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.