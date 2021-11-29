Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

